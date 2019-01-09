NeoGenomics (NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Benchmark set a $22.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 129,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,020. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 10,835,145 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $130,021,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 66,007 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,124,099.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

