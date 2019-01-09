Neenah (NP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE:NP opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neenah news, Director Timothy S. Lucas sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $197,616.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $179,061.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,781.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,596,000 after buying an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Neenah by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,075,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neenah by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

