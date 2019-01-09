National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National General by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National General by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National General by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National General by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Barry Karfunkel bought 1,148 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Karfunkel bought 20,000 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 86,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.79.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/national-general-holdings-corp-nghc-shares-bought-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.