Namibian Resources (AAOG) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG) were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.18 ($0.20). Approximately 7,849,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.55 ($0.22).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Namibian Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

