Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 1,064.19%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $69,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 178,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 232,196 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

