Myokardia Inc (MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Acquires 2,500 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos acquired 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,316.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $167,040.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00.

MYOK opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 3.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after purchasing an additional 740,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after purchasing an additional 740,607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Myokardia Inc (MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Acquires 2,500 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/myokardia-inc-myok-ceo-anastasios-gianakakos-acquires-2500-shares.html.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.