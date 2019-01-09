MyBit (MYB) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, MyBit has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $1.32 million and $717.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.02157603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00164168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00232991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,661,633 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

