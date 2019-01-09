Mvb Financial (MVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,033,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 783,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Mvb Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

