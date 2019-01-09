Msci (MSCI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is expected to hurt from increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows. Additionally, higher cancellations in the Index segment are a concern. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strong growth in asset-based fees and recurring subscriptions. Increasing new recurring subscriptions sales reflects solid demand for the company’s solutions. The company is also gaining from strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, and banks and broker dealers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

MSCI traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. 25,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci has a one year low of $131.26 and a one year high of $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,701,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

