Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,854,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 584,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 753,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

