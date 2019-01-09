Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Target Price to $126.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 967,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 106,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.