Morgan Stanley Analysts Give IHS Markit (INFO) a $45.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

INFO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,875. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 2,284,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after buying an additional 1,539,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after buying an additional 1,015,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 834,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

