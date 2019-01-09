Morgan Stanley Analysts Give IHS Markit (INFO) a $45.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.
INFO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,875. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.