Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,397.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.70 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/moody-national-bank-trust-division-raises-holdings-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.