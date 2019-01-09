Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $758,000 Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 10.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,128,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,172 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in HP by 70.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in HP by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,215,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 127,463 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in HP by 42.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $91,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,061. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $758,000 Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/moody-national-bank-trust-division-has-758000-stake-in-hp-inc-hpq.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.