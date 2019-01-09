Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.38 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 89,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 12,916 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $930,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,791,835. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

