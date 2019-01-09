Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.11 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/moody-national-bank-trust-division-has-1-11-million-stake-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.