Mongodb Inc (MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.73 Million

Analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $73.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. Mongodb reported sales of $45.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $244.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.20 million to $244.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $362.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of -0.06. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,668,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,487 shares of company stock valued at $72,372,563 in the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,731 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $49,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 565,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $34,585,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

