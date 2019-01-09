Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The completion of the strategic review has narrowed Momenta's focus on its biosimilar portfolio. Momenta will now advance only two late-stage biosimilar assets, M923, its wholly-owned proposed biosimilar to Humira and M710, its proposed biosimilar to Eylea. Momenta will also restructure its executive team and reduce its workforce by approximately 50%. The cost savings from the restructuring plan should enable the company to develop novel drug candidates for the treatment of rare, immune-mediated diseases. While the FDA approval of Glatopa 40 mg should relieve Momenta, competition has limited market share gains for the company as Mylan has already won the FDA’s approval for the same. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

MNTA opened at $11.20 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,080,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,713,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,747,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

