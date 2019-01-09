Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $1.32 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00020874 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, LBank and Binance. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.02163026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00161506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00228451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024772 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

