Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 37.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 112,664 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 249,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 614.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

