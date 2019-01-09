Mineum (MNM) Market Cap Tops $121,243.00

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mineum Coin Profile

Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org . The official website for Mineum is mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

