Minds Machines Group Ltd (MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Purchases 220,000 Shares

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,248.14).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

On Thursday, December 27th, Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

On Friday, December 21st, Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

On Tuesday, November 27th, Henry Turcan sold 1,000,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Shares of MMX opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

