Mimecast (MIME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

MIME stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $83,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 800 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,539. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $40,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,380,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,704,000 after purchasing an additional 356,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $14,404,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 303.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

