Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Micro Focus International worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,311,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 612,169 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 53,699,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,649,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 784,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 373,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

