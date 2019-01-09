Michaels Companies (MIK) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

MIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 39,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,848. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

