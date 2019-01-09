MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MCHVF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of MGM China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of MCHVF opened at $1.65 on Friday. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

