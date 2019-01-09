MetalCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetalCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam . The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

