Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $208.60 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $804.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $358,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,097,600 and sold 18,700 shares worth $3,986,878. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 32.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 62.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

