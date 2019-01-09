Meritage Homes (MTH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $54.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,464,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4,129.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.