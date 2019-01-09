Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Lifted by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,043 shares of company stock worth $45,530,574. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

