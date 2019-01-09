Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 373,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,541. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Menlo Advisors LLC Buys 9,905 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/menlo-advisors-llc-buys-9905-shares-of-spdr-gold-shares-gld.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.