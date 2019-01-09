Melrose Industries (MRO) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Bank of America

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

LON:MRO traded up GBX 11.45 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177.75 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,456,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

In related news, insider David Alexander Roper purchased 643,602 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01). Also, insider Justin Dowley purchased 9,531 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £16,583.94 ($21,669.85).

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

