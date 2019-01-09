Meet Group (MEET) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 61275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 87,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $412,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes acquired 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $45,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,356.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,904,076 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,999. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEET shares. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. On average, analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

