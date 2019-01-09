Mediclinic International (MDC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 394 ($5.15) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 480 ($6.27). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 488.80 ($6.39).

LON:MDC opened at GBX 335.10 ($4.38) on Monday. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 495.40 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 890.18 ($11.63).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

