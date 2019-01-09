MediBloc [QRC] Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.03748116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.03963198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00973450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.01313091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.01506749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00328571 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025396 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

