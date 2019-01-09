MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $730,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,904.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.29. 1,045,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

