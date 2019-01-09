MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Holdings Reduced by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lessened its holdings in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MB Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in MB Financial by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,289,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 676,348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 547.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 744,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 629,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MB Financial by 149.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 484,377 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MB Financial by 148.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 398,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in MB Financial by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 427,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,680. MB Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $241.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

