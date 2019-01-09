Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.88 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 2,049,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,321. The firm has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.71. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,012.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72,953.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

