Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Maxar Technologies from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.71. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $64.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

