Matson (MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

MATX stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.55. Matson has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.67 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $109,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $216,565 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Matson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Matson by 23.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 21,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

