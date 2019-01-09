Mastercard (MA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.39.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $156.80 and a 12 month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $7,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

