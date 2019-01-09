Marshalls (MSLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 495 ($6.47) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.53).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSLH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 506.20 ($6.61).

Shares of LON:MSLH traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 495.40 ($6.47). The stock had a trading volume of 388,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.36).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

