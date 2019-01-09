Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.45. 2,032,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,255,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $22.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,774 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,741,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,033,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 899,780 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,723,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Price Up 6.2%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-stock-price-up-6-2.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.