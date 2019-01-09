Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report $33.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $92.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.33 billion to $100.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.03 billion to $158.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 6,566,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 170.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

