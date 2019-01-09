Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $139.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.72 million to $139.50 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $144.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $553.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $554.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.87 million, with estimates ranging from $562.16 million to $565.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 29.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 930,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 177.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,594 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.31. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

