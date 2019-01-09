Man Group plc Trims Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

