Man Group plc Invests $2.81 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden Index (EWD) Stock

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 121.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the period.

Shares of EWD opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Sweden Index has a 12-month low of $588.45 and a 12-month high of $665.15.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

