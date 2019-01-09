Man Group plc Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 469.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $252,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 20,694,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,196,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,862,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 204,526 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.4% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,787,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $172,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

