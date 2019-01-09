Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) and China Teletech (CNCT) Financial Comparison

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 N/A China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and China Teletech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.24 billion 0.73 $168.21 million N/A N/A China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has higher revenue and earnings than China Teletech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 7.03% 7.49% 3.96% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. China Teletech does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt beats China Teletech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services. It also sells equipment for using fixed line and mobile services, including telephones, tablets, notebooks, TV sets, etc. In addition, the company provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, it offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. Additionally, the company provides electricity and natural gas services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Telecommunications PLC is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.