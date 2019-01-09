Magnet (MAG) Market Capitalization Hits $575,744.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Magnet has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Magnet has a market cap of $575,744.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001933 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 37,114,317 coins and its circulating supply is 36,864,317 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

